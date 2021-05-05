Springfield City Council reviews regional housing report

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council hosted a special meeting Wednesday evening to review a regional housing report, conducted by Way Finder and the UMass Donahue Institute.

Speakers presented information about poverty rates, unemployment statistics, and housing in the Pioneer Valley and the respective counties.

Generally, vacancy levels have decreased throughout the Pioneer Valley, which has led to increased prices for purchasing and renting housing.

One finding in the report was that evictions are actually down this year but that is likely to do with the amount of federal relief provided during the pandemic.

“There is so much money for eviction relief and the moratorium so we have lower numbers than usual of evictions, but were those things not there we’d have overwhelming numbers,” Gerry McCafferty, the Springfield Housing director explained.

A recording of the video will be available on Springfield Municipal Meetings YouTube page.