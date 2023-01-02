SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council’s 2023 organizational meeting and leadership swearing-in ceremony take place on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be in attendance at the ceremony in the City Council Chambers, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

Lt. Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll will be bringing greetings on behalf of the Commonwealth, Councilor Jesse Lederman will be sworn in as Council President and Councilor Melvin Edwards will be sworn in as Vice President.

The ceremony will be taking place on Monday in City Hall beginning at 10:00 a.m.