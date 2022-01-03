Springfield City Council sworn in, State Rep. Ramos and Sen. Gomez honored

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council was sworn for the new year during its ceremonial session this morning. The council began the year electing a new president, Marcus Williams and vice president Jesse Lederman.

Council President Williams was quick to outline his style of leadership during the coming year.

“I want to focus on accountability,” Council President Williams said. “It comes at a time of COVID-19. We have to make sure residents still have access to municipal government, and I want to open those channels in the next legislative year.”

The new council honored 8-year member Orlando Ramos, whose been elected to the state legislature.

“I’m very proud of the work I’ve done on the city council for the past eight years and I’ve taken everything that I’ve learned and applying it absolutely as a State Representative,” said Ramos.

Plaques were also awarded to father and son Gumersindo and State Senator Adam Gomez. The elder Gomez served out his son’s council term when Adam was elected a state senator.