Springfield City Council to cut $800K from police department’s budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council voted Monday to cut $800,000 from the police department’s budget.

Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos told 22News that money would have gone to the department’s proposed $16-million shooting range. He added that the money could be repurposed to increase youth summer jobs in the city, or even go back to the police department to use for further training.

Ramos told 22News, “It’s my goal as chairman of public safety to make sure that police officers have the tools and the training that they need to be able to do their job effectively and to protect and serve our community, but I also want to be fiscally responsible and making sure that we aren’t overspending.”

The City Council will continue to review the budget on Tuesday, which means more cuts may happen.

The budget is expected to be finalized within the next few days.