Springfield City Council to discuss banning police from facial recognition technology

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council will meet again Monday to discuss a proposed ban on facial recognition technology in police body cameras.

The ordinance would have to be voted on by the full city council in order to be approved. The city council is scheduled to meet at 4:30 this afternoon at City Hall, to discuss the final draft of the proposed ban.

Last week, City Councilor Orlando Ramos proposed an ordinance to ban the technology, ahead of the department’s police body camera program.

He said the technology has been shown to be ineffective and can be an invasion of privacy. Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, facial recognition continues to evolve, and an outright ban might be premature.

Mayor Domenic Sarno has said he’d veto the ordinance if it were to pass.