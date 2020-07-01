Springfield City Council to reallocate funds from police overtime budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council voted on Tuesday to cut $200,000 out of the police department’s overtime budget.

The City Council recommended the money be reallocated to more training for Springfield police officers.

This is on top of an $800,000 cut, which scrapped a shooting range lease for the former Smith & Wesson firing range building on Page Boulevard.

The City Council voted to approve the budget Tuesday night.

Mayor Sarno will now have to approve the budget in order for it to be official.