Springfield City Council want DPW’s snow map to go public

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield City Councilor wants to make DPW crews more accountable when it comes to plowing city streets.

City Councilor, Jesse Lederman is urging the DPW to make it known to the public when a city street has been plowed. The DPW uses, what they call a “snow map,” marking which streets have been plowed.

Lederman wants to make that service available online for the public to see. The map is updated at the DPW headquarters on Tapley Street throughout plowing operations as contractors and supervisors call in.

Lederman made the suggestion during a Maintenance and Development committee meeting Monday. He said there should be more communication during winter storm events.

He told 22News, “One of the main calls we get to the 311 center during these types of snow events is asking, when will my street be plowed, has my street been plowed yet?”

“This will also create more accountability for our DPW and for our contractors,” Lederman noted. “Our residents will be able to look to see if DPW considers their street done.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno issued an apology about last week’s snowstorm after residents called-in complaining about their street not being plowed.

There was a meeting held Wednesday afternoon at City Hall with city councilors announcing their recommended changes to snow removal.