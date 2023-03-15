SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City leaders have recruited residents and experts, for a new initiative to help shape and grow the City, for the future.

Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman appointed four public ‘Working Groups’ to bring forward policy recommendations, around key areas of growth for Springfield. The groups include neighborhood quality of life, digital equity & internet access, labor and workforce development, as well as creative economy and tourism.

“We are making sure we can meet the needs of our entire community, build wealth for the people who are already live here, and improve our infrastructure, whether that’s our build-in environment or our digital infrastructure,” said Lederman. “This is going to be very important for economic development in the future, and really it’s about putting us on the front lines and cutting edge of technology and innovation.”

The new working groups will meet throughout the year to collect input and develop policy and operational recommendations for the City Council. Their final recommendations will be made before the end of the year.

2023 Springfield City Council Working Group Appointments

The following is a list of Working Group appointments:

Working Group on Neighborhood Quality of Life Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan – Chair Shayvonne Plummer Timothy Benoit Scott Brubach Mike Kocsmiersky Steven Hooper Yveline Hulse Richard Serrano Stephen Howard Attorney Jeremy St. Laurent Kaine Compton Stephanie Murchison-Brown Areliz Barbosa



Working Group on Digital Equity & Internet Access Ward 2 City Councilor Michael Fenton – Chair Giselle Gaines Dr. Frank Robinson Charlie Knight Roberta Walker Kilkenny William Brock Justin Ayala Chris Polanco Darryl Williams Alex Martin Archbishop Timothy Paul Jean Canosa-Albano



Working Group on Labor & Workforce Development Ward 3 City Councilor Melvin Edwards – Chair Attorney Christine Agnitti Ethel Everett, Pioneer Valley AFL-CIO Tammy Hall, SEIU 1199 Chelsea Bell Lisa Clauson, Carpenters Local 336 Attorney Claudia Quintero Dean Ethier, UFCW 1459 Kassandra Carasquillo Ariaun Stewart Steven Carosello Asiala Rivera Charlotte Dickerson Gladys Franco Fiore Grassetti, Ironworkers Local 7 Greg Ellerbee

