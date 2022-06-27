SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, there has been a call for improvements to be made to the nearly 13,000 street lights on city streets.

22News spoke with Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman about what improvements the city lighting needs. He is advocating that the city take a portion of the 41 million dollars in back taxes from Eversource and use it towards upgrading the street lights to LED lights.

Lederman says this upgrade will make street lights more reliable, durable, and efficient.

“Lighting in our neighborhoods is a public safety issue, it’s an economic development issue, and its a neighborhood quality of life issue,” he said, “We hear from residents all the time who are concerned with street lights being out on a regular basis, the time that it takes to get them fixed. And, the reason for that is that we are really dealing with outdated lighting here in the city of Springfield.”

Currently, it costs the city over 3 million dollars a year for electricity and maintenance of the street lights, which are owned by Eversource.

Lederman adds that a transition to LED lights will lower those costs because it requires significantly less energy and maintenance.