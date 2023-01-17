SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield is calling on the city to reopen ARPA applications, saying some applicants weren’t aware of the deadlines.

City Councilor Whitfield is asking the Mayor’s office to reopen and extend the applications for non-profits, as well as small and new businesses. The deadline for the ARPA funding was December 31st, according to the city’s website. She also wants the city to reopen applications for senior and household applicants, which expired on Sunday.

“People thought they had until 2024, that’s when it was originally communicated to submit their applications… it was just like the deadline is on the website, but nothing went out to the residents or the small businesses and I think that was unfair,” said Whitfield.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “The application process has been going on and well publicized for well over a year. We have received over 20,000 applications and requests and just as important, we have awarded over 42 grants to nonprofits, over 72 grants to businesses, over 2,500 direct assistance grants to households and numerous neighborhood enhancements. It has been a very tedious process due to the fact that we must comply with all the federal regulations. We are now coming to the end of this program as we continue to carefully and thoroughly review the thousands of applications and requests that have been submitted. To date, we have awarded and/or committed approximately $92 million, with additional award announcements to come in the next few weeks.”