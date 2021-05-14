Springfield city councilor brings attention to the need for 21st-century basketball complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of Enshrinement weekend, one Springfield city councilor is calling attention to the Riverfront area near the Basketball Hall of Fame, saying Springfield needs to live up to its nickname as “Hoop City.”

City Councilor Sean Curran held a news conference Friday, requesting a feasibility study on building a world class Basketball facility in Springfield.

Curran says that the city needs to invest in a 21st-century Basketball Complex on the Riverfront that would be suitable for tournament play. He envisions something similar to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, which has started a youth baseball tournament where teams from all across the country compete for a title.

The tournaments would bring players, families, and fans from all over the country to downtown Springfield.

City Councilor Curran told 22News, “I think that would be an absolutely amazing experience for those young people coming from across the country and I think it would really leave a mark and make people go ‘Wow! That city of Springfield really has something going for it.'”



Curran says he believes the Connecticut River in downtown Springfield may be one of the most under-utilized waterfronts in New England, and he’s hoping that will change soon.