Springfield city councilor calls on Gov. Baker for guidance on basketball courts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield city councilor is calling on Governor Charlie Baker for guidance about outdoor basketball courts.

Right now, public and outdoor basketball courts are closed in the city of Springfield. The city took the rims down more than a year ago.

Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown told 22News many residents want the courts re-opened. Now, he’s asking Gov.Baker how it can be done safely.

Councilor Brown told 22News, “We want our kids to be healthy through exercise and activity and we also want them to be healthy and protected from COVID.”



Recently, the city of Holyoke re-opened its courts. The decision was made by the Health and Parks Department.