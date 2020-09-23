Springfield city councilor disappointed over mural vandalism

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News follow-up now on a new addition to the city of Springfield that’s been attracting a lot of attention.

On Monday, 22News told you about the city’s Black Lives Matter Mural being defaced for a second time and we’re hearing from the project organizer. Springfield City Councilor at large Tracye Whitfield told 22News she’s disheartened that something meant to bring our communities together is finding further ways to divide us.

Whitfield was in charge of organizing the multi-day project which was unveiled last week. She said while she had hoped something like this wouldn’t happen again, it wasn’t a complete surprise and added what she’d like to see done moving forward.

“I would like to see maybe blocking off a portion of the street for a time for the people who contributed to the mural,” Whitfield said. “Those who stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and have the opportunity to enjoy it without the vandalism of the mural.”

Whitfield said they do plan to fix the damage to the mural in the coming days.

It’s also important to note that a criminal complaint has been requested for the suspect involved in the first incident who’s accused of intentionally causing skid marks on the mural.