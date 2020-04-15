Springfield City Councilor hosts virtual town hall to update residents on COVID-19 efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents were able to learn about all things COVID-19 through a town hall meeting right from their own home.

The virtual meeting was hosted by City Councilor Jesse Lederman and featured a number of guests representing different organizations, and it was open to all resident so they could understand all the new information regarding COVID-19.

Residents were also able to ask questions and most of of those question were about financial resources available to them.

“Businesses looking to be able to access the forgivable loans,” said Councilor Jesse Lederman. “For individuals who might have been laid off or have had their hours reduced, being able to access unemployment. Those are some of the pressing questions that we are getting.”

Councilor Lederman issued a reminder to Springfield residents that real estate and personal property taxes deadline has been pushed back to June 1, as well as the deadline for filing personal exemption and deferral applications.

One resident also asked if schools would reopen as planned on May 4. A Springfield School committee representative said they have not made a decision yet.