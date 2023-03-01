SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield City Councilor has kicked off his campaign for Mayor!

Springfield City Council President, Jesse Lederman hosting a rally this evening at the Basketball Hall of Fame to officially begin his mayoral run. He is one of four declared candidates, which include fellow City Councilor Justin Hurst, State Rep. Orlando Ramos, and psychotherapist/counselor Dr. David Ciampi. Incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno has expressed intent to run for re-election but has yet to announce it.

Lederman told 22News what vision he has for the city of Springfield. “A vision of building an accessible response of the professional local government. One that can meet the needs of all our neighborhoods across the city of Springfield,” said Council President Lederman. “And also highlighting the results we delivered to the city council throughout three terms. Issues like stopping the biomasses accelerator, fixing gas leaks across the city, and passing the City of Springfield Trust Fund. “

Lederman is still short of the 500 total signatures needed to get on the ballot for the primary. Nomination papers must be submitted by June 6th and fully certified by June 20th, all ahead of the preliminary election on September 12th.