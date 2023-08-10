SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A long-time Springfield Ward 3 City Councilor is running for reelection. 22News caught up with him to hear about his future plans for the city.

Melvin Edwards is seeking his 15th term on the city council. As president of ‘Keep Springfield Beautiful’ and a member of Maple High Six Corners Neighbor Council, Edwards has played a big role in Springfield’s development. 22News asked him what his vision for the city of Springfield is moving forward.

“We need to address crime, we have a housing shortage issue and a shortage of equality housing,” said Councilor Edwards. “Better communication, we need more civility in government and across the city.”

Most recently, Edwards helped expand singular homes on central street in Springfield, and hopes to do more.

