Springfield city councilor Orlando Ramos announces run for state representative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos announced on Wednesday that he’s running for State Representative in the 9th Hampden District.

Ramos served as City Council president from 2017 to 2018 and was vice president before. He serves as the current chairman of public safety.

He earned an Associates degree from STCC, a Bachelor's in public policy from UMass and a master's in public administration from Westfield State University.

He currently works for the North Atlantic States Council of Carpenters. He was born and raised in Springfield. Ramos told 22News he’s excited to run and represent his home.

“I’ve given my all on the Springfield City Council,” Ramos said. “I love the people that I represent, I love my city, and I’m looking for an opportunity to serve on a greater scale.”

The fourth-term City Councilor will run in the wake of Representative Jose Tosado’s retirement.