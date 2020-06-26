Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos kicks off state representative campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Councilor Orlando Ramos kicked off his state representative campaign Thursday night on zoom.

On January 29, Ramos announced his run for State Representative minutes after Representative Jose Tosado announced his retirement. Ramos submitted enough signatures to become the first candidate to qualify for the ballot in the entire state.

22News spoke with Ramos to discuss his overall focus on his campaign and how he will use his platform to benefit the community.

“A lot of the things that I’ve been able to implement here at a local level such as tax breaks for seniors and legislative related to police accountability, those are the things I want to accomplish at the state level,” Ramos said.

He also mentioned his plan to guide his community through the Covid-19 pandemic by focusing on response, resiliency, and recovery.

Ramos is currently serving his fourth term on the Springfield City Council and served as council president from 2017 to 2018 and vice president from 2015 to 2016. He is also the chairman of public safety.

Ramos will be running up against Springfield School Committee member Denise M. Hurst for the 9th Hampden District seat.