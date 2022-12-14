SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield City Councilor is pushing to include western Massachusetts in the state’s reorganization plan.

Springfield City Councilor Sean Curran is reaching out to the incoming Healy administration, asking that the city be considered as a home for one of the executive branch offices. Governor-elect Maura Healy has put together a transition team and is looking for ideas for economic development throughout the state.

City Councilor Curran said he is reaching out to this team with the idea to bring state offices out of Boston and to Springfield. For one, he says, the cost of real estate will be less, plus, there are many positive benefits for the city.

“I think it would help out a lot of the businesses it would add to the traffic downtown in terms of workers going to lunch and add to the economic vitality of downtown Springfield and it would also allow state workers to live in an area where housing prices are somewhat affordable, more affordable than Boston,” said Springfield City Councilor Sean Curran.

There is a state office building in Springfield on Dwight street, and inside there’s a western office branch for secretary of the commonwealth William Galvin. Curran said he would like to see an entire cabinet secretary relocate to Springfield, like the secretary of health and human services or the department of economic development.

Curran adds a re-location to Springfield would send a message that the city and its revitalization are important to the state. Curran said he is going to continue to advocate this issue, working with Mayor Sarno and members of this new administration.