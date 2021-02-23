Springfield City Councilor requests for formal audit on all public contracts within the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City Councilor Justin Hurst has concerns over whether Springfield is fair when awarding public contracts.

Hurst, who is the chairman of the council’s audit committee, believes the city is doing a poor job on giving contracts to those owned by women, veterans and minorities. He has requested an audit to look at the last five years to help give an accurate picture of how Springfield is issuing its contracts.

Hurst said Springfield’s population has many minorities, and wants to see a fair game.

“It’s absolutely critical. We know that women have been harder hit by their male counterparts. We also no that Black and Latino residents have been hit hard, harder than everyone else. So, to the extent that we can help those businesses flourish, we need to do so,” said Hurst.

The council’s audit committee is holding a remote meeting Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

It will be a discussion on goals for the upcoming fiscal year and what can be done to improve the city.