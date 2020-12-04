Springfield city councilor urges Comcast/Xfinity to re-consider data cap

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As people continue to struggle financially in the COVID-19 pandemic, one Springfield city councilor is urging the city’s primary internet provider to reconsider its impending data cap.

In a news release to 22News Thursday, City Councilor Jesse Lederman said Springfield should evaluate the internet access and affordability across the city in the coming year.

“The internet has become an essential utility for individuals, families, and businesses,” Lederman stated. “Residents should not be nickel and dimed in the wake of a global health pandemic as they attempt to access education, conduct commerce, and participate in government.”

Lederman said he sent a letter to the President of Comcast’s Northeast Division on Thursday after learning that Massachusetts residents will become subject to a monthly data-cap in 2021. Residents will face coverage charges if they exceed it unless they enroll in an unlimited plan.

In his letter, the Springfield City Councilor said, “Public reports indicate that bandwidth has not been challenged even at the height of the pandemic, though many families are feeling the pinch economically. An increased internet bill when many families are facing fixed needs with regard to internet access adds up.”

Lederman added that with social distancing expected to be necessary into next year, he believes that residents will continue to access the internet in greater numbers and for longer durations.

Councilor Lederman said he received messages from residents concerned about the rising cost of internet access and the lack of options, even before the pandemic began.

“I will be speaking with colleagues in government, residents, and industry experts in the coming year regarding how we can explore improving access to and affordability of internet service as we head towards the end of our existing exclusivity agreement,” Lederman stated.