Springfield city councilor wants Eversource investigated after residents report high bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield City Councilor has called for an investigation in Eversource, after hearing complaints from residents on their energy bills.

Councilor Orlando Ramos wants the Department of Public Utilities to find out if there has been an unapproved increase on their energy delivery fees. Councilor Ramos sent this letter, to DPU recently, calling for them to open an investigation into Eversource.

In the letter, Ramos said he received over 100 complaints from local residents reporting higher than normal energy bills. He said he’s been given more than one possible explanation from Eversource, including the increased usage of air conditioning.

Ramos said given the status of the economy, and so many people out of work, a rate hike on energy bills is unacceptable.

“After that one inquiry, it just snowballed from there and I received over 100 complaints from people. And I found out that it was widespread. It’s everywhere. It’s in every corner of Springfield that they have been seeing an increase,” said Ramos.

Eversource’s spokesperson Priscilla Ress told 22News energy bills are up this summer because more people are have been home during the pandemic and as a result are using their air conditioning units significantly more to stay cool.

She said overall power usage is also up since people are using electricity more to run appliances. 22News also asked her about a delivery fee increase, and she said there was no significant change in Massachusetts.

She said, only Connecticut customers should have had a little bit of an increase.