Springfield city councilor weighs in on Supreme Court decision on evictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Court has lifted the federal moratorium on evictions, which was temporarily extended in areas where the risk of COVID-19 transmission was higher.

Even though the eviction ban is over, a bill is making its way through the Statehouse that could provide protection to both renters and landlords. The Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the Biden administration’s newest federal ban on evictions, granting a bid from a group of landlords to block the pandemic-related protections for renters facing eviction.

But that doesn’t mean renters in Massachusetts should panic. The proposed house equity bill at the Statehouse would provide the funds necessary to cover overdue rent in a timely manner, protecting tenants and landlords who need to pay mortgages.

Jesse Lederman, Springfield City Councilor at Large said, “The moratoriums were more so necessary at the moment, but the house equity bill will do is put a path forward out of this crisis, COVER and hopefully put us in a stronger position in the housing market than before.”

Lederman told 22News there are already 2,100 eviction cases in Hampden County, and more than half are in Springfield. He’s urging both renters and landlords in danger of foreclosure, to contact Wayfinders, an organization in Springfield that provides rental assistance.

Wayfinders is seeing 100 applications per week, so Lederman says it’s important to get that application in, ASAP. He’s optimistic the housing equity bill gets passed soon.