SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilors are calling to make PVTA bus lines free for the next two years.

The councilors plan to use the American Rescue Plan Act Funds and create a two-year pilot program. The program would make lines B7, G2, and B6 free.

A PVTA round trip costs about $3 a day. 22News was at Union Station to find out how the community in Springfield feels about this potential program.

“Honestly it’s a lot of money to go back and forth and I believe it’ll help everybody. I believe it’ll help a lot of people especially with gas prices going up,” said Juan Quinones.

According to the Springfield councilors, low-income families spend nearly 30% of their household income on transportation expenses. This program could provide great economic relief for people already facing financial hardships.