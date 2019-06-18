Springfield city councilors discuss new legislation targeting illegal dirt bike riding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two new pieces of legislation were presented to the Springfield City Council Monday night.

Both would aim to stop people from riding off-highway vehicles like dirt bikes on city streets. The new legislation introduced would help police better enforce the laws they already have.

City councilors discussed a number of issues, including the city’s growing dirt bike problem. Just last week, Springfield Police said a man was riding a dirt bike illegally and recklessly without a helmet when he crashed into a vehicle on Main Street.

Springfield considering harsher consequences for riding dirt bikes in city streets

“So, this evening there was favorable recommendation from the subcommittee to support both of our pieces of legislation that are on the agenda for this evening,” said City Councilor Orlando Ramos.

Ramos formally proposed two pieces of legislation. One would increase the fine for people caught riding a dirt bike on a public way, it would also address noise and storage. Police said that often, people are storing their dirt bikes inside their apartments, which is a fire hazard.

The ordinance also addresses noise and storage. The other proposal focuses on simplifying the process for forfeiture. This would need state approval.

Springfield police working to get illegal dirt bikes off city streets

Right now, police can seize a dirt bike only after the second offense. They want it changed to first offense.

22News has talked with many city residents over the last few months. They described the people riding dirt bikes as annoying. But they’re more than that, they’re deadly too.

Three dirt bike riders have died in crashes in Springfield since October.

No formal decision has been made yet. Councilor Ramos said he hopes to have both pieces of legislation on the books by next month.