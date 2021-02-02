Springfield City Councilors hope to increase vaccine rollout for residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During a City Council zoom earlier this evening the group discussed ways they can get those who are eligible, vaccinated.

Phase 2 allows for those 75 and older to get vaccinated. And as vaccination distribution appears to be moving in the right direction, the process isn’t without flaws. The city needs more resources to help those who qualify, get vaccinated.

“So many marginalized people in Springfield and getting them registered is one thing, getting them an appointment is the second thing, then getting them to the appointment is a third thing. and then doing it again,” Springfield City Council member, Timothy Allen said.

Making the appointments and keeping them falls behind another problem facing areas of western Massachusetts, not enough vaccines. Council member Jesse Lederman said the Council is planning to write a letter to the state.

“Emphasizing the need for when the doses come in, to also prioritize the distribution to communities, for local distribution,” Lederman said during the meeting.

Once the city can get adequate access to vaccine doses, issues like transportation can be addressed.

Because of mass vaccination sites like at the Eastfield Mall, there is also some discrepancy surrounding how many Springfield residents have actually received the vaccine.

“We need to have smaller centers in neighborhoods where people are able to get to, once their time comes,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said.

Commissioner Cualton-Harris said local school buildings are a promising option for these smaller vaccination sites, or even drive through vaccine sites.