SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield City Councilors are raising concerns about how ARPA money has been handled in the city.

The city of Springfield recieved $123 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. ARPA money is from the federal government, designed to provide relief to businesses and residents hurt by the pandemic as well as jump start the economy.

In Springfield, Business seeking ARPA funds had to fill out an application, which if complete, was reviewed by the ARPA Evaluation committee. If the application met requirements it was then passed to the Advisory Committee. The advisory committee makes funding recommendations and in the last step, the application gets approval from the mayor.

City Council Tracye Whitfield is on the advisory committee and says she’s witnessed some problems with the process. Whitfield and her co-councilor, Justin Hurst, point to $2 million dollars given for outdoor dining in May.

Whitfield saying, “Some of the outdoor dining applicants have received multiple rounds of funding already. And then we have small business applicants that put in their application months and months ago, years ago, that haven’t even been reviewed, that’s a real problem to me.”

Tim Sheehan, the city’s chief economic development officer, says that businesses that already received funding, were flagged. “Businesses that had previously received ARPA funding for small business were also eligible to apply for this. Although points were taken away because they had previously gotten ARPA funding,” says Sheehan.

Springfield City Councilor, Justin Hurst, telling 22News, “The entire process has been faulty, and the fact that we’re investing so much money in downtown for businesses that are already doing well, that have been doing well, post COVID in our opinion is problematic and ought to be spent elsewhere in the heart of our communities where we know individuals are still suffering from COVID.”

The city keeps precise record of fund distribution in case of an audit. Upon last check, a total of 97% applications have been reviewed and three percent are under review. 86% of the funds were given to minority-owned businesses and 14% for non-minority owned businesses.

City councilors said they were also concerned why businesses were not given a heads up that application process was closing. To this, city officials said they will get the answer to this and fill it in.

Mayor Domenic Sarno stands by the city’s distribution of these funds, “And we base our decisions on the facts and we base our decisions on the federal legal guidelines that we have to follow and that’s what we’ve done.”

Officials say criticisms like this are not surprising, and councilors not convinced. Springfield plans to use the remaining ARPA funds on city projects.