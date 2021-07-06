Springfield city councilors remain vigilant on illegal dirt bike riders after man assaulted

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man remains in critical condition Tuesday night after being beaten up by a group of dirt bikers in Springfield.

Now, local lawmakers trying to prevent something like this from happening again. City officials are exploring ways to try and stop this problem saying, illegal dirt bikes are a danger.

A minor accident between a dirt bike and a car quickly escalated, resulting in a dozen dirt bikers assaulting a driver with their helmets. This all happening at the X intersection in Springfield around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Illegal dirt bikes on city roads have been a major problem for years, the Springfield City Council has been working to ban gas stations from selling gas to dirt bikes.

“They’re not just a nuisance they are a danger to the public and we have to take this seriously so we have to do whatever we can to continue to be vigilant on this issue and continue to give our police department the tools that they need to deal with this situation,” City Councilor Orlando Ramos told 22News.

At the state level, legislation has been filed that would give police departments the authority to confiscate and then destroy dirt bikes. Officials say they need all the help they can get, Monday’s assault left the driver in critical condition.

“They beat him severely, they hit him with their helmets, and it was a terrible attack,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

The commissioner said that no arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.