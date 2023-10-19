SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield held their Pink and Denim Day on the front steps of City Hall Thursday morning in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Springfield city employees showed up on Thursday wearing pink and denim, marking the first donation of over $4,000 toward Sunday’s Rays of Hope fundraiser.

“As a survivor standing here, looking out at the crowd and knowing that the entire city of Springfield has gotten behind this organization really means the world to us,” said Lindsey Bubar, Chairperson for Rays of Hope.

To date, Rays of Hope has raised over $16 million helping individuals in the fight against breast cancer, supporting local research and by walking alongside them on their cancer journey.

“Over the years, how we’ve grown, how we’ve flourished, our spirit has just gotten stronger and stronger and we really are a real strong presence in our community,” said Lucy Giuggio Carvalho, Founder of Rays of Hope.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Rays of Hope and their mission to help find a cure for breast cancer and support those fighting against it. The Rays of Hope Walk is taking place this Sunday, October 22 at the Temple Beth El on Dickinson Street.