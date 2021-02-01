Springfield City Hall and municipal buildings closing at 3PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City Hall in Springfield and all municipal buildings close early Monday afternoon due to the winter storm.

According to a news release from the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, the City Hall and municipal buildings are closing at 3:00 p.m.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Due to the impending snowstorm and upon recommendation of emergency preparedness officials, Springfield City Hall and all municipal buildings will be closing early today, Monday, February 1, 2021. This pertains to all non-emergency employees. All city emergency and essential services will remain intact. Also if possible, we urge that residents stay off the roads and obey the parking ban notice. Please be prepared and stay safe.”

There is a citywide parking ban in Springfield that goes into effect at 9:00 a.m. Monday. There will be no parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. and no parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for all of western Massachusetts

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday for a snowstorm that will bring significant snow to western Massachusetts.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 5 a.m. Tuesday and for Berkshire County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow won’t begin to taper off completely until Tuesday night. Snowfall totals by the end of Tuesday will likely reach 5-8 inches in the valley, and as high as over a foot on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires.