SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Women of high accomplishment were honored Tuesday at the Kwanzaa celebration at Springfield City Hall.

Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomed the celebration to city hall, where Kwanzaa has always enjoyed strong support. Based on the living principals adopted from African cultures, Kwanzaa has been a growing movement in this country for more than half a century. Today, women accomplishments endorse those Kwanzaa principles.

“It’s that baseline of love, to love each other, in the community, and to respect each other,” said Marie Del Carmen Rodriguez.

“Coming up here, making a change. It’s a part of what I grew up to, loving each other, helping each other,” said Janet Disco.

Crystal Hodge Lizzan was accepting the award for her daughter, who has distinguished herself at Springfield College, “I’m really honored the committee has selected her. She did a lot of work at Springfield College, with the black students and women of power. I’m proud of her.”

This is just the second day of this week-long celebration of doing the right thing by ones’ self and members of the community. Undying principals for the betterment of one’s family and our neighbors, reaching out to more people during each passing year.

The seven day Kwanzaa phenomenon completes its cycle on New Year’s Day.