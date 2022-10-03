SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Italian Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts will raise the Italian Flag to honor Italian Heritage Month.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance at the ceremony on the front steps of City Hall at 2:30 p.m.

According to a media advisory, Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank ICCWM President Charlie Becker and all the members of the Italian Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts for continuing and organizing this tradition to honor our heritage. Being a first-generation Italian-American, this ceremony is very special to me. Like many immigrants, when Italian-Americans immigrated to America they faced numerous difficulties and challenges. They took any menial jobs and toiled to be able to provide for themselves and their families. It is because of our forefathers and mother’s perseverance and efforts, that generations to follow have and continue to lead in all walks of life, whether in Springfield, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the United States of America, and the world. I’m so proud to be an Italian-American and live our motto of ‘Family, Faith, and Food!’”