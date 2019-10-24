Springfield City Hall goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield turned pink for a day.

City Hall staff members collected money throughout October to be donated to Rays of Hope. City Hall has been raising money for the organization since Mayor Domenic Sarno’s election.

Mayor Sarno told 22News, “We all want to rally and raise money because eventually there will come a day when a cure will be found.”

Rays of Hope has raised almost $15 million since it was founded in 1994. All of the funds remain local and stay in western Massachusetts.

Michelle Graci Manager of Events at Rays of Hope told 22News, “We get $1, $5 donations just from everyone out the community. They just want to support it. They know someone they are touched by it in some way and that means the world to us and that’s how we really get a lot of that money.”

Rays of Hope is a nonprofit organization in the Baystate Health System. Many of the women involved in the organization are breast cancer survivors.

“I tried to take a negative and turn it into a positive. So I started volunteering with Rays of Hope and it just opened up a whole world of supportive networks that was really helpful in helping me heal through the process,” said Michelle Shattuck.

Shattuck is a two-time breast cancer survivor and works at Rays of Hope. Rays of Hope funds research supports patients throughout treatment and helps patients with some of the financial burdens during their recovery process.

Rays of Hope is hosting their annual Walk and Run Toward the Cure of Breast cancer Sunday morning at the Temple Beth El in Springfield.