Springfield City Hall open by appointment only

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Hall was open for the first time on Wednesday since the city hunkered down weeks ago to deal with the threat of Covid-19.

Visitors to city hall, in keeping with Mayor Domenic Sarno’s directive, have to submit to a temperature check before entering the side door of the building.

Anyone hoping to enter City Hall will have had to make an appointment with the department they’re visiting. The caution is being met with approval from those who have business at city hall that can’t wait.

“It’s way better to open because there’s a lot of people that want to get documents you know,” Kimberly Hines told 22News. “So I think it’s great it’s open for appointments at least.”

Anyone having business at City Hall must wear a face covering in addition to having their temperature checked at the ground floor entrance.