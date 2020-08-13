Springfield City Hall opposes biomass incinerator part of state climate bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council is set against the state subsidizing a Biomass incinerator as part of a state climate bill, the legislature’s considering.

Ten city councilors agree with fellow councilor Jesse Lederman the state should listen to the results of a hearing attended by hundreds at Springfield’s Duggan Middle School.

There, they shot down a proposal for the state to subsidize a Biomass plant in Springfield.

“It will impact individuals who are already suffering from some of the highest rates of asthma in the commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Lederman said. “So we believe that type of operation should not be subsidized under renewable energy.”

Copies of the councilor’s letter listing Springfield’s objections to the Biomass incinerator were sent this Thursday morning to lawmakers working on a final version of the climate.

Copies also went out to the Springfield legislative delegation.