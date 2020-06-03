Springfield City Hall reopening allows residents to get documents, pay bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some trends are emerging as the partial opening of Springfield City Hall entered its second week on Wednesday.

According to William Baker, the Mayor’s Director of Communications, the majority of city hall visitors are making appointments to see the City Clerk and the City Collector. People are needing birth certificates and dog licenses that can’t wait.

Paying personal property taxes also can’t wait, which many would rather do in person than put a check in the mail. A number of visitors have also needed contact with the city’s Department of Veterans’ Services.

Personnel at the new makeshift entrance check each visitor’s temperature and to confirm their appointments with the various city agencies.