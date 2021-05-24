Springfield City Hall to resume traditional hours after Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to decline, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno hosted his final weekly COVID-19 update on Monday.

Mayor Sarno held his first meeting back in March of 2020 after declaring a state of emergency in the City of Springfield. One year and two months later, the city and state are transitioning into the final phases of reopening.

But one place that remains under restrictions is municipal buildings. 22News asked Mayor Sarno when these buildings will fully reopen.

“Those announcements will be coming very shortly, so stay tuned. Again, they’re being fine-tuned with the director of facilities and parks Patrick Sullivan and with [health] commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris,” Mayor Sarno said.

City hall and other offices will open Tuesday, June 1. The will resume traditional business hours of 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.