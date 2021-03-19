Springfield city leaders credit residents for move to “yellow” COVID-19 zone

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major milestone for Springfield, as the state gets set for the final phase of the reopening plan next week.

Springfield has finally stepped out of the state’s red COVID-19 zone, into the yellow, but Mayor Sarno still has his eyes on the end goal.



“Our goal is to punch this COVID-19 square in the face and be able to get it eradicated completely,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

It was a long time coming for the city. Springfield was designated as a red high risk community on October 1st of last year.



City leaders applauded residents and businesses for their efforts in getting Springfield back into the yellow, but they continue to urge everyone to stay vigilant with many more vaccinations still need to be done.



“We know that across the nation, there appears to be new variants on the rise. So masking is still critical,” said Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield Health and Humans Services Commissioner.



Caulton-Harris said vaccinations could also be helping lower the transmission rate. Keep in mind the yellow category, means moderate risk for infection. The only green, low-risk communities are Southampton, Longmeadow, Pittsfield, Warren, and Dalton. Most of western Massachusetts communities are grey, meaning they have less than 10 cases.



Massachusetts’ Phase 4 is still slated to begin Monday, with 20 communities still in the red, including Chicopee and Southwick.