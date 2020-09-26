Springfield city leaders host virtual discussion on improving police-community relations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As protests continue across the country calling for an end to police brutality, Springfield continues to make improving their police department a priority.

Mayor Sarno led Saturday’s virtual discussion at City Hall, which was streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood acknowledged harmful police actions within their department in the past and she wants to make sure they’re never repeated.

A lot of incidents brought up by the DOJ we have looked at. We’ve corrected those that we feel we have at this point in time, we need the citizens support to move on and move forward. Cheryl Clapprood, Springfield Police Commissioner

Several residents asked questions about department policies, including how officers execute a search warrant at homes. Retired Supreme Court Justice Roderick Ireland also participated in Saturday’s discussion and called on community input to make systemic change.

One of the things the city did to improve community relations is putting in a Black Lives Matter mural. Mayor Sarno said the police department has already made several reforms, but there is more work to be done.

Commissioner Clapprood and I are very committed to enhancing, strengthening community police relations. And a number have already been put forward in working with the Department of Justice. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Those Springfield police reforms include developing new training and equipping all 511 of their officers with body cameras. More than half already wear them while on duty.