Springfield City Library and Department of Elder Affairs offer help scheduling vaccine appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris announced that they will continue to help eligible Springfield senior residents who need assistance with booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The Library and Elder Affairs staff is available by phone to assist residents who do not have access to technology to book their vaccine appointments.

Residents who plan to call must have a checklist of things beforehand:

Name

Birthdate

Address (if experiencing homelessness, a temporary address or street intersection or other general description)

Phone number (preferably mobile)

Email address (if they have one)

Insurance information

The Library and Elder Affairs department also encourages residents who need assistance to call their local branch during open hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Wednesday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The contact information for the library branches are below:

Brightwood Branch: 413-263-6805

Central Library: 413-263-6828 ext. 215

East Forest Park Branch: 413- 263-6836

East Springfield Branch: 413-263-6840

Forest Park Branch: 413-263-6843

Indian Orchard Branch: 413-263-6846

Mason Square Branch: 413-263-6853

Sixteen Acres Branch: 413-263-6858

“In order to help our residents who may not have access to technology, such as a computer or smartphone, our Springfield Public Library and Department of Elder Affairs will have staff on hand to assist those eligible residents with scheduling their vaccine appointment at one of our city vaccination sites,” said Mayor Sarno.

Residents can also contact the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center at 413-787-6785 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday to Friday.