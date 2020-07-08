Springfield City Library to offer three weeks of classes for job seekers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Library has received a Grow With Google Grant that will allow the library to host free online classes for job seekers over three weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Springfield City Library was selected to participate in Libraries Lead with Digital Skills which is an initiative of the American Library Association and the Public Library Association.

The library will offer a series of three weekly online classes for job seekers at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. The following classes will be offered:

Creating resumes -July 22

Online job searching – July 29

Applying for jobs online – August 5

Each class will feature a community guest speaker who is involved with job and career exploration to enhance each session and provide local resources and networking.

“Springfield has been hit hard by COVID-19 and its impact on the economy. By partnering with Google and the Public Library Association, the Springfield City Library is providing tools and training for residents to develop new skills and successfully get back to work,” said Molly Fogarty, Library Director.

Libraries Lead with Digital Skills is sponsored by Grow With Google which is the tech company’s economic opportunity initiative. According to the release, the initiative was created so that local libraries can combine their own program offerings with Grow with Google training materials to offer virtual community workshops or other activities aimed at empowering small businesses to grow online or assisting job seekers to prepare for and find work.

Registration is required a week in advance to receive an invitation with a virtual meeting ID & password. To register for each class in the series you should contact Linda Grodofsky at lgrodofsky@springfieldlibrary.org or 413-263-6836 or contact Matthew Jaquith at mjaquith@springfieldlibrary.org or call 413-263-6828, ext. 221. You may sign up for individual classes or the whole series.