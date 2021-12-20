Springfield city officials calling on state to provide opioid detox beds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials are calling on the state to address the lack of opioid detox beds here in western Massachusetts.

The Springfield City Council Committee on Health and Human Services says that their needs to be a statewide audit of the availability of medically assisted opioid detox beds, which they say is critical for those going through treatment. Currently there are only three medically assisted detox facilities that serve the western part of the state.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News, “The state needs to step up, they need to make sure that treatment is available and on-demand for individuals in our communities. As long as we continue to see people lose their lives, and families lose their loved ones. We cannot step back from the strongest possible public health crisis.”

Lederman adds that the state needs to address gaps in services for those impacted by addiction here in Western Massachusetts. According to the Massachusetts DPH, there were 119 fatal opioid overdoses in Springfield last year.