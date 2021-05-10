Springfield city officials set tentative reopening date for libraries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It might be time to dust off your library card if you’re in Springfield this summer. City officials are planning the tentative date to bring back in-person browsing.

At the city’s weekly COVID update meeting Monday, Mayor Domenic Sarno set the date for open libraries on August 1.

Now, this date lines up with the state’s plan for a near-full lift of pandemic restrictions, and Helen Caulton-Harris, the city’s director of Health and Human Services, says it’s the safest time to bring back the public space.

Caulton-Harris told 22News, “Its based on the governor’s guidance after August 1st all businesses will be able to open, and we felt that was a good and safe time plus it gives us time to see what the trends are in the city of Springfield.”

The main library on State street, however, won’t be reopened until September, as work is done on its old HVAC system.