Springfield city officials to provide coronavirus update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city officials will be hosting a meeting to provide residents with an update on the coronavirus Monday morning.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m. at Springfield City Hall. In addition to a COVID-19 update, the meeting will provide Springfield residents clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and CDC is advising as precautionary measures.
I have been in constant contact with our public health and safety officials regarding the Governor’s decision of declaring a state of emergency to help address the COVID-19 situation. All of our city departments continue to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public.
Under the leadership of our Health Commissioner Helen CaultonHarris, our Health and Human Services Department continues to work with our local health care providers and monitor the situation and adhere to the precautionary measures and guidance that are issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) and the CDC.
Again, I am very proud of our city team. We have been tried and tested through a number ofMayor Domenic Sarno
natural and man-made disasters and we have prevailed. We will continue to take a measured
approach and as long as everyone uses common sense measurers and adheres to any public health precautionary advisories, we will get through this together.