Springfield city officials to provide coronavirus update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city officials will be hosting a meeting to provide residents with an update on the coronavirus Monday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m. at Springfield City Hall. In addition to a COVID-19 update, the meeting will provide Springfield residents clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and CDC is advising as precautionary measures.