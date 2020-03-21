1  of  2
Breaking News
DPH reports 525 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts 22 people have tested positive for coronavirus by Baystate Health
Watch Live
2PM: Governor Baker to provide update on coronavirus Saturday
Closings and Delays
There are currently 193 active closings. Click for more details.

Springfield city-wide cleanup canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FutureCity pitches proposals to Springfield_507581

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Great American Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, April 25, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release sent to 22News, the non-profit organization Keep Springfield Beautiful will continue to plan for future events into the next year.

“Even though our work on the morning of Saturday, April 25th is outdoors and even though we provide work gloves so that volunteers do not have to actually touch the litter they pick up with their hands, we’ve reviewed the warnings and cautions issued both by the Centers For Disease Control and by the Governor’s office, and, out of an abundance of caution, decided to cancel the event.”

Event coordinator Dan Augustino of the Springfield Museums

The event would have been the 13th annual Great American Cleanup, in coordination with the national organization Keep America Beautiful.

Every year since 2006, Keep Springfield Beautiful coordinates volunteer efforts to remove litter from streets, parks and public spaces to beautify the city’s residential neighborhoods. We provide the means for volunteers who provide the labor to remove rubbish that contributes to neighborhood damages.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories