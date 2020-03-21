Springfield city-wide cleanup canceled over COVID-19 concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Great American Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, April 25, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release sent to 22News, the non-profit organization Keep Springfield Beautiful will continue to plan for future events into the next year.

“Even though our work on the morning of Saturday, April 25th is outdoors and even though we provide work gloves so that volunteers do not have to actually touch the litter they pick up with their hands, we’ve reviewed the warnings and cautions issued both by the Centers For Disease Control and by the Governor’s office, and, out of an abundance of caution, decided to cancel the event.” Event coordinator Dan Augustino of the Springfield Museums

The event would have been the 13th annual Great American Cleanup, in coordination with the national organization Keep America Beautiful.

Every year since 2006, Keep Springfield Beautiful coordinates volunteer efforts to remove litter from streets, parks and public spaces to beautify the city’s residential neighborhoods. We provide the means for volunteers who provide the labor to remove rubbish that contributes to neighborhood damages.