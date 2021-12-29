Springfield Civil Service Exam application deadline approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you interested in serving your community?

The Springfield Police Department is encouraging anyone who is interested in giving back to sign up for the Civil Service Police Officer Exam.

The exam is held annually to find candidates for entry-level police officer vacancies in municipal departments and MBTA Transit Police forces.

The deadline to apply for the exam is January 18th, and it will be assessed on March 16th.

You must be 19-years-old on or before the date of the exam to be eligible. If you want to learn more about other Civil Service Exams more information is available on the MassDOT website.