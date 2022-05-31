SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Climate Justice Coalition held a protest rally this afternoon over concerns about Eversource’s proposed gas pipeline.

The pipeline, which the Coalition believes threatens clean energy in the bay state, would pass through Springfield and Longmeadow. The Coalition says Eversource moved forward in expanding the pipeline despite objections from Springfield and the Longmeadow community.

“By 2050 Massachusetts is supposed to be clean energy compliant. And as we’re moving towards that goal, building another gas pipeline doesn’t make any sense,” said Zaida Govan, President of the Indian Orchard Citizens Council.

But Eversource says that the pipeline project is a common-sense measure.

“This is a reliability project. We’re not bringing in new gas. We’re not talking about anything more than putting in a second pipeline, a pipeline that if anything happens to the 70-year-old aging pipeline, there you’ve got it, you’ve got redundancy built into this system which is really the standard,” said Priscilla Ress, Media Relations Specialist at Eversource Energy.

The Springfield Climate Justice Coalition said they anticipate a full environmental impact report as the pipeline project advances.