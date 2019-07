SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is moving forward in the process to adopt recreational marijuana facilities.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Monday that Host Community Agreement negotiations have begun.

Four facilities are being considered at this time: Insa on West Columbus Ave, Holistic Industries on Boston Rd, 6 Bricks LLC on Albany St, and 311 Page Bvld LLC.

Mayor Sarno also said that an overall ranking will be released by the city’s review committee.