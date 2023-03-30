SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield home health aide has pleaded guilty and been sentenced two years in the house of correction as well as three years on probation for a 2021 incident in which she abused a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient.

Rodette Robinson, 54, of Springfield, pleaded guilty Friday in Hampden Superior Court to two counts of Abuse, Neglect, or Mistreatment of an elder by a caretaker.

In November 2021, Robinson was captured in video surveillance footage shaking the patient from a recliner and then dragging her into the bathroom causing bruising and injuries to the patient’s arm and side. The family of the 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient reported the incident to the home health agency where Robinson was employed.

“This defendant callously and violently assaulted an elder Alzheimer’s patient, and was caught on camera doing it,” said AG Campbell. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute these elder abuse cases because home health patients and their loved ones deserve to trust that caretakers will provide compassionate and excellent care.”

This case is part of Attorney General, Andrea Joy Campbell’s efforts to address abuse, and harm of elderly patients and residents. Campbell co-sponsored legislation filed by Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) and Representative Ruth Balser (D-Newton) in January to bring forward stronger enforcement tools to address abuse and neglect of elderly and disabled patients.