SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The NCAA is honoring six former student-athletes for their outstanding achievements and one of those athletes is Springfield College alumni and WWE superstar John Cena.

John Cena has been a 16-time world champion inside the WWE ring, granted more than 650 wishes for children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and helped raised more than $1.5 million for the Susan G. Komen organization’s fight to end breast cancer.

Before all of that, John Cena attended Springfield College and was one of the three captains of the 1998 Springfield football team than went 9-2 that year and moved on towards the Division II tournament. In that one year, he earned several awards, including the following:

Hewlett-Packard Division III first-team All-American

Football Gazette All-American

Eastern College Athletic Conference New England/Northeast Division III All-Star

New England Football Writers Division II/III All-Star

John Cena was inducted into the Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015 and honored at the college’s 40 Under 40 awards in 2017.

The NCAA 2024 Silver Anniversary Award will also honor NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann, former NFL star Jerry Azumah, Soccer Olympian Shannon Boxx, Volleyball Olympian Misty May-Treanor and first female president of the United States Soccer Federation Cindy Parlow Cone. The award presentation will be held on Wednesday, January 10 in Phoenix, Arizona.